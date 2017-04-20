Registration opens for OTA Council Day

TORONTO, ON – The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) has announced registration for this year’s OTA Council Day has officially opened.

Scheduled for June 21 at the Westin Toronto Airport hotel, this year’s OTA Council Day will offer attendees the opportunity to network with others from the industry as well as listen and learn about prominent issues facing the trucking industry during the many educational sessions being held at the event.

Two half day sessions will focus on Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) and Mandatory Entry Level Training (MELT) and are aimed toward carriers who haven’t transitioned to ELDs or prepared for the introduction of MELT.

In addition, the Compliance and Freight Policy Council, the HR (Human Resources) and Labour Council, and the Cross-Border Council will be hosting sessions that will cover a range of topics -- and the sessions will be held concurrently -- so the OTA is advising it may be wise to bring a co-worker from another department if you wish to cover all the discussions.

Attendees of the event will also be treated to a networking continental breakfast and a lunch buffet.

Registration is open to all OTA carrier members and allied trade members at special membership rates. Click here to learn more about the event or register.

The OTA has also extended an invitation to the Indo Canadian Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) carrier members. Those who work for a motor carrier but are not members of the OTA or ICCC can still request to register by clicking here.