Registration opens for the 2017 NACV Show

CHICAGO, IL – The online registration has officially opened for the 2017 North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show).

The inaugural commercial vehicle industry trade show will run from Monday, September 25 (by exhibitor invitation only) to Thursday, September 28 and will feature truck and trailer brands and suppliers from around the globe, who will showcase their latest equipment, parts and components at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

More than 95% of the show’s exhibition space has already been booked.

“To receive complimentary admission to the NACV Show, we encourage all fleet managers to contact their key vendors for a customer code that they can utilize when registering online,” said Larry Turner, president and Chief Executive Officer of Hannover Fairs USA and co-organizer of the NACV Show. “Our floorplan is very comprehensive and easy to navigate for attendees who want to pinpoint exhibitor booths and product categories before visiting the show.”

In attendance will be truck brands like Daimler Trucks North America, Navistar, Volvo and Mack, as well as trailer manufacturers like Great Dane, SAF Holland, Stoughton Trailer, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company and Western Trailers.

Joining the equipment manufacturers, commercial vehicle suppliers like Tenneco, Bosch Auto Parts, Cummins, Dana, Dane Holding, Meritor and Hendrickson will also be at the event exhibiting new parts and components.

NACV Show key association partners including the American Trucking Associations (ATA), the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA) and Natural Gas Vehicles for America (NGV America) will also join the show floor at the event.

“This is the place to be in September to experience everything new the commercial vehicle industry’s leading brands have to offer,” said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom and co-organizer of the event.

“We expect fleet management leaders and influencers from around the world will convene at our inaugural trade show to conduct one-on-one meetings with their favorite equipment providers, to connect with new suppliers and to invest in the latest trucks, trailers and commercial vehicle parts and components.”

Fleet decision makers interested in attending the event can register by clicking here. To view the entire trade show floor plan, click here.