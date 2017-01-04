Eaton will bring its lineup of FLEX Reman transmissions into the Canadian marketplace for the first time starting now. Doing so will allow Canadian OEM dealers to offer customers two tiers of Eaton Factory Reman products – standard reman transmissions with clutch housings and FLEX Reman transmissions with no clutch housings.

The FLEX line also includes a shipping cover and gasket that allows dealers to re-use their existing housings to enhance inventory flexibility for the stocking and servicing of a wide range of North American heavy-duty vehicles. The 18 FLEX part numbers represent approximately 90% of the replacement transmission models sold in Canada.

FLEX eliminates the need to stock the entire portfolio of Eaton replacement transmissions yet still allows participants to maintain a healthy inventory with a wide range of available torque ratings for multiple trucking applications, says Eaton. It adds that fleets also benefit from the FLEX program’s competitive pricing and enhanced access to the many models available.

Same-day and next-day shipments will take place from Eaton distribution centers in Airdrie, AB; Moncton, NB; and Ottawa and Brampton, ON.

The standard FLEX transmission warranty in Canada provides nationwide coverage of two years/unlimited mileage. The warranty may be extended to three years/unlimited mileage with the purchase and installation of a Genuine Eaton clutch and Eaton-approved lubricant under the Eaton Bundled Warranty program.