Rest in peace, Larry. Dave has it covered.

“Rest in Peace, Dad. We have it covered.” With those words, Polaris Transportation Group's Dave Cox winds up his father Larry’s death notice. The elder Fox, who founded Polaris in 1994, passed away Wednesday, June 14 at 71.

Dave is Larry's only offspring and is also, now, Polaris' President.

“He," the younger Fox writes, "was the consummate entrepreneur and took many risks that paid off, accelerating our success. Larry was passionate about building Polaris Transportation into a leading LTL Cross Border carrier and I think it’s fair to say he accomplished just that.

“I was fortunate to be able to work with and learn from my father for the past 20 years. Before he passed, Larry shared his vision for Polaris. It’s a vision I agreed with 100% and I gave my solemn promise to carry it through.

“He valued the business relationships he made and truly loved the team he developed on his journey. Though his journey is over, I am committed to lead the team he built and will continue to serve our customers as he intended.”

When www.todaystrucking.com contacted Polaris this week, a customer-care representative said the whole staff feels sad but also proud of the business Fox started singlehandedly and grew into a respected international success. Polaris also made the news recently when it acquired another venerable Toronto carrier, J.G.Drapeau and Commercial Warehousing.

Besides Dave, Larry ais survived by his wife Geri, Dave’s wife Jacquie, a granddaughter Olivia as well as scores of friends and business aquaintances.

Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First Street, Orangeville, ON on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. (Visitation beginning at 6:00 p.m).

Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

A tree will be planted in memory of Larry Fox in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. A dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com