Richie Bros. sells $184 million of equipment in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB – Attracting 13,800 bidders from over 60 countries around the globe, the Richie Bros. Edmonton auction held in April managed to sell 8,650 items for a combined CAD$184 million (US134+ million).

According to Richie Bros., roughly 66% of the bidders in the auction registered to participate online and purchased $105 million of the equipment. In addition, Canadians were the purchasers of 86% of the equipment, with 50% of the equipment purchased by Albertans.

International bidders from countries such as Finland, New Zealand, and Japan purchased 14% of the items.

"As activity levels are picking up in the Alberta market, and spring work projects get underway, we witnessed huge crowds and positive pricing across all equipment categories this week at our four-day Edmonton auction," said Brian Glenn, senior vice-president of Ritchie Bros. "Western Canadian buyers outpaced all others, demonstrating brewing confidence in the oil and gas sector. Last week's auction was a display of best-in-class customer service, as the team in Edmonton delivered solid returns for the hundreds of consignors who put their trust in Ritchie Bros."

Sold on behalf of 1,190+ equipment owners -- the equipment in the auction included 230+ compactors, 70+ articulated dump trucks, 140+ dump trucks, 135+ flatbed trucks, 90+ boom trucks, 50+ winch tractors, 250+ truck tractors, 925+ trailers and 315+ pickup trucks.

Auction quick facts: Edmonton, AB (April 2017)