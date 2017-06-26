Ridewell's Rick Rickman retires

SPRINGFIELD, MO -- Rick Rickman has announced his retirement from Ridewell Suspensions, effective September 30, 2017. Rickman serves as vice president of sales in charge of all sales functions for the company. He has been with Ridewell for over 13 years after having previously served with other companies in the truck/trailer industry.

“Rick’s leadership has been an integral part of Ridewell’s success over the last 13 years,” said John Millsap, President of Ridewell Suspensions. “We will miss Rick and wish he and his wife Joyce, nothing but the best in their new endeavors.”

Rickman stated, “Ridewell has been a wonderful company to close my career with. I am proud to have been part of the company’s accomplishments during my time with them and look forward to watching them continue to prosper.”

Ridewell engineers and manufactures suspensions for the truck, trailer, bus, and RV industries worldwide.