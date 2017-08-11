Ridewell's Sauriol dead at 53

SPRINGFIELD, MO – Claude Sauriol, Ridewell’s regional sales manager in Canada, has died at the age of 53.

Sauriol had represented the company for more than eight years, and been a face in the heavy-duty suspension industry since 1993.

“Claude was a great representative for Ridewell and cared deeply about taking care of his customers," says Rick Rickman, Ridewell’s vice president - sales, “but his positive character was best demonstrated by his concern for everyone he knew. He will be missed and remembered by many in the industry and his community.”

“He didn’t care who you were. If he thought he could help, he would give it his all,” Sauriol's obituary notes. “He had a brilliant mind that would see things not only outside the box, but in a completely different room. His personality made him a stranger to no one. He was well known and highly respected in the trucking industry. As an ‘encyclopedia’ of the business, his marketing and developing strategies always set him apart from the rest.”