Rising volumes could lead to capacity crunches: ATA

ARLINGTON, VA – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is projecting freight volumes to grow 2.8% this year, followed by 3.4% annual growth through 2023 – leading to potential capacity shortages.

The findings, released today through ATA Freight Transportation Forecast 2017, also project a modest 2.3% annual growth rate beyond 2023. About 15.18 billion tons of freight are expected to be moved by all transportation modes this year, rising to 20.73 billion tons in 2028.

“Over the forecast period, capacity shortfalls will develop,” the report adds. “We are starting to see some selected tightness in freight handling capacity: enough to suggest that capacity expansion will be required if the modes are going to be able to handle anticipated growth.”

“As the U.S. population grows and the economy increases with it, we will see continued gains in demand for freight transportation,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “While overall truck volumes will continue to rise, and trucking will remain the dominant freight mode, its share of freight tonnage will dip to 67.2% by 2028, with pipelines picking up most of the additional market share, and, to a lesser extent, rail intermodal.”