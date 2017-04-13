Risk, cost of distracted driving backed by new data

SAN DIEGO, CA – Distracted drivers are 36% more likely to be involved in close calls when compared to other drivers, and up to 88% more likely if they are distracted by a cellular device, SmartDrive Systems reports.

Drawing on data from its video-based analytics platform, SmartDrive also found that the most-distracted drivers are 84% more likely to roll though a stop sign or red light. Those on mobile devices are 2.5 times more likely not to stop.

The same drivers are also 87% more likely to drive about 15 kilometers per hour or more over the speed limit, and three times more likely if distracted by a mobile device, the company says. The data also shows that the most distracted drivers drift out of their lane twice as often than all other drivers and 4.1 times less likely to wear a seatbelt.

The threats are not limited to safety, either. The distracted drivers burn 6% more fuel, or 8% more fuel if distracted by a mobile device, SmartDrive says.

The data was collected over 23 billion kilometers.

"Distracted driving costs the United States as much as $175 billion a year and it continues to be one of the most serious hazards facing the commercial transportation industry," says Steve Mitgang, Chief Executive Officer.

