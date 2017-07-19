Road shippers honored in 2017 Shipper's Choice Awards

TORONTO, Ont. – Twenty-one carriers have been named Carrier of Choice in the 2017 Shipper’s Choice awards.

The awards are given annually by Canadian Shipper magazine and recognize carriers demonstrating outstanding service in eight categories. Thirty road carriers were recognized this year, with the 16 Carriers of Choice recipients being recognized for consistent and outstanding service over a five-year period.

The Carriers of Choice recipients include:

All Connect Logistical Services

Armour Transportation; Cardinal Couriers

Cargojet

Cavalier Transportation Services

FedEx

Guilbault Transport

GX Transportation

Hercules Forwarding

MacKinnon Transport

Midland Courier

Penner International

Polaris Transportation

Tiger Courier

TransPro Freight Systems

XTL Transport

Ian Smith, president and CEO of Shipper’s Choice winner All-Connect Logistical Services Inc., said identifying priorities and having a plan for achieving them in a constantly changing environment is integral to providing good customer service.

“At the core of what it means to be a Carrier of Choice is commitment to providing steadfast best in class service to customers: prompt pick-ups and deliveries, high levels of exceptional customer care, and dedication to safety,” Smith said in an email.

Eric Gignac, president of Quebec’s Guilbault Transport said the award means a lot for his family business.

“It means a lot because it comes from the customer. Coming from them it means that my team, my drivers, all my employees are working for something,” he said. “Stuck in traffic and not being home every night… we don’t take it for granted. We have to work hard.”

Shipper’s Choice 2017 Award Winners include: All Connect Logistical Services; Apps Transport Group; Armour Transportation Systems; Big Freight Systems; Bourassa Transport; Bourett Transportation; Cavalier Transportation Services; CCT Canada; Challenger Motor Freight; Guilbault Transport; GX Transportation; Hercules Forwarding; MacKinnon Transport; Minimax Express Transportation; Penner International; Polaris Transportation; Seaway Express; TransPro Freight Systems; Western Canada Express; XPO Logistics; XTL Transport

All winners can be seen in the July/ August edition of Canadian Shipper magazine here.