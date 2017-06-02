Roadside blitz--at 17 inspections a minute--starts Tuesday

TORONTO--Are you ready for The Blitz? It's next week.

At the rate of approximately 17 vehicles every minute for 72 hours straight--starting Tuesday and winding up Thursday--roadside inspectors will conduct Level-1 inspections at locations all across North America. It's the 30th such blitz and this year, the focus will be on cargo securement.

While safe-cargo securement regulations is always part of roadside inspections, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Association (CVSA) is highlighting cargo securement safety this year as a reminder of its importance to highway safety.

A Level 1 is a 37-step procedure that includes an examination of both driver and vehicle. Drivers have to provide items such as their driver’s license, hours-of-service documentation, motor carrier registration and shipping documentation, and inspectors will be checking drivers for seat belt usage and the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The vehicle inspection includes brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft, exhaust systems, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices (required lamps), steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, rims and hubs, windshield wipers, and emergency exits (on buses).

International Roadcheck is the largest targeted enforcement program on commercial motor vehicles in the world. Since its inception, more than 1.5 million roadside inspections have been conducted during International Roadcheck campaigns.