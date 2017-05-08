Rollerblader caught hitching a ride behind transport truck

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Peel Regional Police have issued a warning after dash cam footage of a rollerblader hitching a ride on the back of a transport truck has picked up some attention online.

The dashcam video entitled "Stupid and dangerous", was uploaded to YouTube back on March 8.

In the video, the rollerblader is holding onto the back of a transport truck which was heading North on Cawthra Road.

Peel Regional Police have advised that there is a charge under the Highway Traffic Act for hanging onto a vehicle while on the road and it includes $50 fine. The police have also said while they have acknowledged the incident in the video, they will not be investigating as there was no formal complaints made and a lack of information.