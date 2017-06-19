Rolls Right Speedee's innovation nets carrier award

BURNABY, B.C.--Because of consistency in reducing unnecessary transportation, serious commitment to on-time delivery, excellent customer service and problem solving, Rolls Right Speedee has been recognized as Coca-Cola’s Transportation Short Haul Carrier of the year.

The award is the annual forum for Coca-Cola Refreshment (CCR) and The Minute Maid Company (TMMC) to honor both companies’ innovative suppliers based on five criteria:

* Quality Service;

* Cost & Value;

* Environmental Sustainability;

* Technology Expertise;

* Innovation.

This award encourages suppliers to keep making extra efforts in finding innovative efficient business practices to cut costs while limiting environmental impacts.

Comments Rolls Right Speedee President Daryl Ee: “We’re very happy to contribute to Coca-Cola’s future vision of creating a lasting change in business practices based on environmentalism and cost-efficiency. Our mission is to make a positive difference in the trucking industry without any excuses.”

Established in 1976, Rolls Right Speedee runs more than 205 trucks, 550 refrigerated and dry-van trailers, based out of Calgary and Vancouver.