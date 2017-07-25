AxleTech is expanding its portfolio of on-highway brake shoe kits to include Reduced Stopping Distance (RSD) brake linings.

The new lineup meets federal mandates for stopping requirements, and will bring a heavy-duty vehicle traveling at 97 kilometers per hour to a stop within 250 feet, the company says.

AxleTech’s catalogue includes economy, standard, premium and severe-duty brake shoes in 20,000-pound and 23,000-pound Gross Axle Weight Ratings.