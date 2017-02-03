Run with the virtual bull

TROY, MI – Meritor, which has recently been promoting itself with a tagline of “run with the bull”, has entered the world of virtual reality with a new app.

“Through our new app, we can showcase our products to customers in a way that’s not feasible in the real world,” said Ryan Obert, director – product marketing. “This new educational tool helps to simplify our advanced drivetrain technologies, and users can view and select various Meritor products to learn about the different components we offer.”

With a virtual reality headset, users can explore MFS+ front steer axles, 14X tandem drive axles, Permalube RPL drivelines, EX+ air disc brakes, and RideSentry trailer suspensions.

The app is available through Google Play. The first 100 people to download the app and register at meritorevents.com/VR will receive a complimentary virtual reality headset.