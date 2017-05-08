SAF-HOLLAND announces launch of new website

MUSKEGON, MI – SAF-HOLLAND have announced the launch of its new intuitive and user friendly website www.SAFHolland.ca.

The new website includes features like CREATE MY VEHICLE tab that allows users to select from nine vehicle applications including van, reefer, flatbed, tanker, grain, container, livestock, gravel and heavy haul. One the application is selected; specific tractor and trailer components are presented that will allow for the user to quickly view and select the products for their chosen application.

Once a user’s vehicle is created, the product specifics are available to be emailed, downloaded, printed for future reference or shared as a starting point with a user’s dealer.

In addition, the new website provides all the essential information regarding SAF, HOLLAND and NEWAY brand tractor and trailer products with the detailed product information like standard and optional features as well as available variations. Another new feature is the download center which allows users to quickly search for literature using a filter check box function. There is also a new video page that lets users easily access the archive of SAF-HOLLAND service and operation videos.

The new site will also make it faster and easier to access Aftermarket needs as you will be able to determine the correct parts and repairs using the site’s Parts on Demand (POD) portal.

“The new website will ensure a highly productive experience for our visitors. For the first time, they’ll be able to build their SAF-HOLLAND specs by easily viewing and selecting from the list of products that are available for their specific vehicle application,” said Steffen Schewerda, president of SAF-HOLLAND Americas.