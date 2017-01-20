Safe Fleet buys Randall the reefer customizer

CHICAGO--Safe Fleet has purchased Randall Manufacturing LLC. Established nearly 20 years ago, Randall is a leading manufacturer of specialized products used mainly in refrigerated semi-trailers in connection with the transportation of food and beverages.

Randall’s temperature-control products division provides insulated partitions, known as bulkheads and center divides, that are used to segregate refrigerated trailers into different temperature zones.

“Randall is an excellent addition to Safe Fleet’s portfolio. Through innovation and consistent execution they have developed a high level of brand equity and trust with their customers and end-users,” stated John Knox, CEO of Safe Fleet. “The Randall brand and product line strongly complement the ROM and Bustin brands of Safe Fleet’s Truck and Trailer offerings. We are delighted to welcome Fred Jevaney and the Randall organization to Safe Fleet. Fred will manage the combined Randall and Safe Fleet Truck and Trailer businesses.”

“This opportunity with Safe Fleet is compelling for our customers and our employees,” said Fred Jevaney, Randall CEO, who has been with the company since inception. “I’m excited to continue leading Randall as well as the Safe Fleet Truck and Trailer business and expanding our customer offerings and solutions. The broad product offerings within Safe Fleet will allow us even greater opportunity for growth and serving our customers.”

Financial terms of the purchase were not disclosed.