Safety council names new board
Posted: Jun 27, 2017 12:20 PM | Last Updated: Jun 27, 2017 12:20 PM
LANGLEY, BC -- Safety Driven: The Trucking Safety Council of BC has welcomed a new board of directors, who will service the group dedicated to reducing the number and severity of workplace injuries and fatalities in the trucking and moving and storage sectors.
Matthew May of BST Management will serve as chairman, while Colleen Tieman of Purolator Courier will be vice chairman. The management committee also includes treasurer Justin Cheverie of T-Lane Nation Transportation and Logistics, director at large Ken Davey of Accord Transportation, and Louise Yako of the BC Trucking Association.
Voting directors now include:
- Colleen Tieman, Purolator Courier
- Justin Cheverie, T-Lane Nation Transportation & Logistics
- Ken Davey, Accord Transportation Ltd
- Kevin Bandstra, Bandstra Transportation Systems
- Larry Sargeant, Teamsters
- Lora Covinha, Phoenix Truck & Crane
- Matthew May, BST Management
- Randy Dupley, Bison Transport
- Rick Viventi, Arrow Reload Systems Inc.
- Robert Emanuels, Commercial Logistics
- Scott Sadler, Waste Management of Canada Corp.
- Todd Nicklin, Enex Fuels Ltd.
- Tony VanHengel, CLAC
