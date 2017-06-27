Safety council names new board

LANGLEY, BC -- Safety Driven: The Trucking Safety Council of BC has welcomed a new board of directors, who will service the group dedicated to reducing the number and severity of workplace injuries and fatalities in the trucking and moving and storage sectors.

Matthew May of BST Management will serve as chairman, while Colleen Tieman of Purolator Courier will be vice chairman. The management committee also includes treasurer Justin Cheverie of T-Lane Nation Transportation and Logistics, director at large Ken Davey of Accord Transportation, and Louise Yako of the BC Trucking Association.

Voting directors now include: