Salute to women among Atlantic show highlights

MONCTON, NB – The Atlantic Truck Show returns to the Moncton Coliseum June 9-10, with a biennial event that typically attracts more than 12,000 visitors over two days, organizers say.

Features this year will include the second annual Canadian Salute to Women Behind the Wheel, open to any female truck driver and including refreshments, door prizes, giveaways, and a signature group photo. That Saturday event will be hosted by the Owner-Operator’s Business Association of Canada (OBAC), Trucking Human Resources Sector Council – Atlantic, and the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association, in partnership with Women in Trucking.

“This marks only the second time the event has happened in Canada,” said Joanne Ritchie, OBAC’s executive director. “It’s important to celebrate the contributions of female professional drivers in a male-dominated industry.”

Other features at this year’s Atlantic Truck Show include Innovative Products Awards, presented at the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association’s Shifting Gears Breakfast on June 9; an appearance by a heavy-hauling Western Star known as Big Red; and a ride and drive featuring some of the latest trucks on the market.