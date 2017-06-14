San Fransisco UPS station hit by gunman

SAN FRANCISCO--At least two people are dead after a shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco on Wednesday morning.

The gunman shot himself and his condition is unknown.

Media reports say San Francisco police have secured the building, and is searching the building for victims and witnesses, the department said in a tweet.

The package sorting and delivery facility employs about 850 people.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut released a statement saying four employees were involved in a "shooting incident" but that the company cannot provide any identifications until the police investigation is complete.

"We understand that there are potentially multiple deaths, although some individuals were transported to the hospital and we are unsure of their status at this time," the statement said.