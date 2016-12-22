Schneider National family taking fleet public

GREEN BAY, Wis--The biggest family-owned fleets in the U.S.A., Schneider National, has applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision to become a publicly traded company. The Schneider family made the announcement Friday.

The Company is applying to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “SNDR.”

The $4 billion company was founded by A.J. "Al" Schneider in 1935 with one truck. Schneider died in 2012 at age 76 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

With more than 18,000 employees worldwide, Schneider maintains 166 facilities worldwide, including in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. It operates more than 10,000 trucks, 33,000 trailers and 17,700 intermodal containers. Schneider National also operates 6.5 million feet of warehouse space.

In 2015, Schneider was ranked as the seventh-largest fleet in the U.S., and all the others in the top 10 are publicly traded. They are in descending order from the 10th biggest to the largest--Old Dominion Freight Line; XPO Logistics; Landstar System; Schneider National; Hub Group; Swift Transportation; YRC Worldwide; J.B.Hunt; Fedex and, the largest, UPS.