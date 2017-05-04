Second ContiLifeCycle plant opens in Western Canada

LANGLEY, BC – DVC Enterprises of Vancouver has opened Western Canada’s second ContiLifeCycle commercial tire retreading plant.

Known as CLC Vancouver, the 15,200-square-foot facility in Langley employs eight people and has the capacity to produce up to 20,000 retreads per year, Continental Tire the Americas’s Commercial Vehicle Tire group says. It will serve more than 200 customers.

DVC Enterprises ownership group also owns an OK Tire franchise in the area, but the new site is the first retailer in the area selling ContiTread retreads.

“Growing our ContiLifeCycle distribution across Canada is our most important objective,” said Paul Williams, Conti’s executive vice president for commercial vehicle tires in the Americas.