'Secret' diesel fuel additive

Hot Shot says it has the answer to diesel engines that lose power and fuel economy over time – the Secret Diesel Extreme additive made by Lubrication Specialties.

OK, maybe it's not a secret anymore. But the additive is said to clean fuel tanks, lines and injectors; remove moisture; boost cetane levels; lubricate the fuel pump and injectors; and neutralize acids. Waxy Internal Diesel Injector Deposits are removed to improve throttle response, eliminate smoke, and improve fuel economy up to 5% at highway speeds, the company adds.

It recommends adding four ounces to about 38 liters of fuel every six months or 9,600 kilometers.