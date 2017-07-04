Ancra’s new Security Divider and Deck Board comes in the form of lightweight high-density polyethylene panels that can be configured as a deck board or secure bulkhead.

Compared to typical plywood sheets, the panels are lighter and splinter-proof, the company says. They’re secured in place using lockable E-Beams, and support double-decked loads when needed. Each panel also includes hand slots for easy handling.

The Security Divider and Deck Board comes with a three-year warranty, and can be purchased individually or as a kit that includes two lockable E-beams and two panels.