Select Paccars recalled for fuel pumps

WASHINGTON, DC – Paccar is recalling certain 2017-18 Peterbilt 367, 389, 567, 579 and 587 trucks, and 2018 Kenworth C500, T680, T800, T880 and W900 trucks equipped with Cummins ISX 15L engines because of a potential issue with fuel pumps.

The fuel pumps have a drive gear that could slip on its drive shaft, causing the fuel pump to fail and engine to stall.

Cummins will notify affected truck buyers and will replace the fuel pumps for free, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

Truck owners can also contact Cummins customer service at 1-800-286-6467 or Paccar customer service at 1-425-468-7400 with any questions. Paccar’s number for this recall is C1909.