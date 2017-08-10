Seminar to tackle fraud, theft claims

TORONTO, ON – The Toronto Trucking Association will present information on fraud and cargo theft claims on September 28, through a presentation by Rehana Moosa of MDD Forensic Accountants and Andrea Sanche of Ricketts Harris LLP.

The event will cover how to detect, prevent and investigate common fraud schemes in trucking industry. An overview of the investigation process will discuss what can be done internally and what should be left to outside experts, as well as the civil and criminal court options to recover lost funds.

Looking at theft claims, the event will discuss fidelity insurance, common exclusions, and ultimately how to file a claim.

For information, email connie@torontotrucking.org.