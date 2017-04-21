Severe-duty slider for fifth wheels

SAF-Holland’s severe-duty slider system for fifth wheels offers nothing less than an 80,000-pound vertical load and 200,000-pound drawbar capacity.

The system works with Holland FW35, FW33, and FW0070 fifth wheels, while the inboard and outboard mounting systems can be adapted to all fifth wheel configurations including the Holland Kompensator and No-Tilt wheels.

The Kompensator mounting systems allow for side-to-side cradle movements on uneven terrain, minimizing the torsional stress and twist on rigid trailers with a high center of gravity. The No-Tilt mounting system offer seamless conversion to a rigid No-Tilt fifth wheel when articulation is provided on the trailer, the company says.

Bracket mounting heights range from eight to 11 inches and can be changed to meet all heavy-haul configurations. Slide travels come in 12, 24, 36, 48, 60 and 72 inches to support different weight distributions and clearance. And two-inch slide increments support different distribution needs.

There is no question if the system is locked in place, either. A new visual plunger lock indicator found at the front of the slide bracket points a large arrow at the raised image of a closed or open lock. And in-cab air slide release controls can be used to reposition the fifth wheel.