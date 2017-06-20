Severe-service Firestone tire

The new Firestone FS818 wide base radial truck tire from Bridgestone is designed for the severe-service environments that come with on- and off-highway use.

With a wide base for higher payloads, the tire features special tread compounds to help resist cuts, chips, tears and irregular wear, the company says. There are also stone rejectors in every groove. Other features include block sipes to help grip wet roads, four steel belts to help protect against cuts and punctures, sidewall protector ribs, and a block design.

Available tire sizes include 385/65R22.5, 425/65R22.5, and 445/65R22.5.