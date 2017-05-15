Shark to speak at PeopleNet/TMW conference

CLEVELAND, OH – Robert Herjavec, the Canadian entrepreneur behind the Herjavec Group and one of the judges on ABC’s Shark Tank, will speak during the second annual in.sight user conference and expo hosted by PeopleNet and TMW Systems.

The event is scheduled August 13-16 in Nashville, Tennessee. PeopleNet and TMW are Trimble Companies and part of its international transportation and logistics division.

Herjavec has built and sold several IT companies to major players such as AT&T, and his Herjavec Group -- founded in 2003 -- specializes in information security.

“Staying ahead in a rapidly evolving technology landscape is a challenge for any transportation company, regardless of size or business type,” said Brian McLaughlin, president of PeopleNet. “We hope attendees leave in.sight inspired by Robert’s message and eager to take all of the content from the conference and use it to improve efficiencies in their organizations.”