Single-diode licence light

Peterson’s new 290 Series LED licence/utility light incorporates a single-diode Great White LED in a compact, rugged design.

The 290 Series offerings are available as low-profile utility/auxiliary lights measuring just 3 by 0.6 inches, or as legal licence lights when installed using a top- or side-mount spacer bracket. Hard-wired with stripped leads or .180 bullet connectors, they surface-mount on 2-inch centers.