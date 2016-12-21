Slide-out truck fridge

Northern Fridge has introduced a new slide-out Truckfridge refrigerator/freezer. The new DR49DC-SS is a true 12/24-volt compressor refrigerator with freezer, designed ideally for the Kenworth T680 and T700 and the Freightliner Century, Columbia, and Coronado. It will also fit many RV and camper van applications.

The DR49DC-SS features a large storage volume, slide out drawers allowing top access, separate fridge/freezer compartments, stainless steel door, and high efficiency/low noise DC compressor. Installation frame/trim, adjustable thermostat and interior light are all standard features. An optional mounting bracket keeps the fridge securely mounted to the floor of your vehicle.

The list price is $1249, or $1479.00 for the AC/DC version.