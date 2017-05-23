0 Comments
Special support for Special Olympics Ontario
MISSISSAUGA, ON – Thermo King Eastern Canada has been named a platinum sponsor of the Special Olympics Ontario Provincial Summer Games. Hosted by Peel Regional Police from July 13-16, the event will feature close to 800 athletes.
“Special Olympics Ontario has become much more than just a charitable organization. We believe that companies who partner with this worthy organization share our values of respect, inclusivity and inspiration,” says Bill O’Dwyer, vice president – sales.
Donations to the Games are made through the Adopt an Athlete program, with proceeds helping to cover accommodations, meals, transportation, venues and other operational costs.
