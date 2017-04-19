Speedy, PCX join forces with Estes Express Lines

RICHMOND, VA – Speedy Transport and Pacific Coast Express (PCX) have joined forces with American transport company, Estes Express Lines, as the carrier converts its Canadian service to a direct model called Estes Canada.

The new alliance will see Ontario-based Speedy Transport provide line-haul service for Estes’ freight to Eastern Canada while British Columbia-based PCX will provide service to Estes' freight bound for Western Canada.

Rob Estes, president and Chief Executive Officer of Estes Express Lines said the transition to Estes Canada is a logical next step as part of the company’s strategic goal to improve operations.

“We share many of the same values as Speedy Transport,” said Estes. “They are proactively customer-focused and committed to helping their customers achieve the highest level of success. Their longevity in the industry, coverage area and internal culture make this a great fit, and we’re excited to move forward with our new alliance.”

Jared Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Speedy Transport said Speedy and Estes have been in business for a combined 162 years and is confident that the stability and performance of their companies will be appreciated in the marketplace.

“Estes’ integrity was evident in the initial meetings with Rob and his team. It didn’t take long to realize how well aligned Estes and Speedy were and what we could create together,” Martin said.

“Pacific Coast Express Limited is proud to partner with Estes Express Lines, a premium carrier that shares our core values of honesty, integrity, safety, stability and service,” said Paul Flannagan, vice-president of PCX, adding that PCX is excited to work with Estes and know their customers will also be excited about the new connection.

In addition, Estes said all freight will be delivered on an Estes delivery receipt and that there will dedicated Estes account teams in Canada to provide service to their Canadian customers.

The fresh alliance between the three transport companies will go into effect May 22 with no service interruptions.