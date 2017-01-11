Spot market demand increases for sixth straight month

PORTLAND, OR -- The DAT North American Freight Index rose 8% in December, capping off an extraordinarily strong month for spot truckload freight and six straight months of increased volume, said DAT Solutions, which operates the largest trucking load board network. E-commerce and grocery items were major sources of December freight for what is usually a queit period on the spot market. (DAT Solutions LLC is a subsidiary of Roper Technologies a diversified technology company.)

“Van rates and volumes shot up in places like Memphis and Columbus, both associated with e-commerce fulfillment, and even Denver and Seattle exhibited unusually robust rates and shipping patterns,” said Mark Montague, DAT industry analyst.

Van freight availability increased 10% compared to November and surged 52% year-over-year, for an average van load-to-truck ratio of 3.8, a 22% increase compared to November and 80% higher year over year. The load-to-truck ratio measures the number of available loads for each truck posted on the DAT Network of load boards, and a change in the ratio often signals impending changes in rates.

The national average spot truckload rate for vans was $1.73 per mile including a fuel surcharge. The average rate was the highest for the year, up $0.07 month over month and $0.01compared to December 2015.

Reefer freight availability increased 10% in December compared to November, primarily due to demand for fresh and frozen foods at Christmas. The reefer load-to-truck ratio of 8.2 was the highest monthly ratio in the past 21 months. Compared to December 2015, reefer volume was up 55% in December.

The national average spot market rate was $1.98 per mile for reefers, up $0.02 from November to December and equal to the June peak season average. Compared to December 2015, the average rate was $0.02 per mile higher.

Demand for flatbed trucks increased 2.3% compared to November and 48% compared to December 2015. Flatbed rates increased $0.05 compared to November, to $1.95 per mile. That national average was up $0.01 compared to December 2015.

Despite a strong second half of 2016, spot market freight volume for the entire year fell 7.7% compared to 2015.

“While overall demand for truckload capacity grew 23% in the second half of 2016, those gains were more than offset by a 29% decline during the first half,” Montague said.

Established in 1978, DAT operates a network of load boards serving intermediaries and carriers across North America. For more than a decade DAT has published its Freight Index.

Reference rates are the averages, by equipment type, based on $28 billion of actual transactions between freight brokers and carriers, as recorded in DAT RateView. Rates are cited in this report are the average total rate per mile paid to the carrier, including the line haul plus the fuel surcharge. Beginning in January 2015, the DAT Freight Index was rebased so that 100 on the Index represents the average monthly volume in the year 2000. Additional trends and analysis are available at DAT Trendlines.

DAT operates the largest spot freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights derived from 100 million annual freight matches and a database of $33 billion of market transactions.