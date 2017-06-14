Stability-control laws are welcome rules, CTA says

OTTAWA-- The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) is applauding Transport Canada’s posting in Gazette II of the mandatory introduction of electronic stability control (ESC) on commercial vehicles.

The objective of this rule is to reduce the occurrence of rollover and loss-of-control crashes by introducing a new safety standard that mandates electronic stability control (ESC) systems on truck tractors and buses with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 11,793 kg (26,000 lbs). These requirements are aligned with those of the United States.

Rollover and loss-of-control crashes involving heavy vehicles are serious safety issues. It is estimated there are on average about 660 truck rollover incidents in Canada every year. While this represents less than 5% of all truck accidents, when a rollover does occur the resulting impact can be costly in terms of injuries to both motorists and truck drivers, as well as traffic tie-ups and lost productivity and efficiency.

“Roll stability systems help protect against loss of control accidents by automatically intervening by reducing engine torque and engaging the engine retarder, while automatically applying drive axle and trailer brakes. The activation takes place before the driver is aware of the need,” said CTA’s Geoff Wood,

The ESC requirements will be phased in for heavy trucks, starting first with three-axle truck tractors, effective August 1, 2017 for vehicles manufactured in the U.S. ,and effective six months from today’s date (Dec.14, 2017) for tractors in Canada. All remaining tractor types, manufactured after Aug. 1, 2019, must come equipped with ESC.

Vehicles manufactured prior to the coming-into-force date need not be equipped with ESC.

For full details of Transport Canada’s new rule, click here.