Starter for MX-11, MX-13

Prestolite Electric’s Leece-Neville brand now offers a new in-line gear-reduction starter motor – the M110608 – for PACCAR MX-11 and MX-13 engines and Peterbilt and Kenworth 2010 and newer applications up to 16 liters.

The new starter is claimed to bring "superior" performance and reliability – along with quick, bolt-in replacement – to engines today served by PACCAR, Mitsubishi, and Delco Remy 39MT units. The in-line gear-reduction design helps ensure greater power from a lighter unit that can easily fit within tighter spaces.

The new starter motor features Prestolite’s integral-magnetic-switch, soft-start relay technology, which helps eliminate voltage drop issues by minimizing wiring between the relay and solenoid. Other key enhancements include a next-generation commutator with oversize copper cross-section, enlarged armature to minimize air gap losses, heavy-duty brush plate for "best in class" conductivity, and an advanced e-coating on the housing for resistance to corrosion.