Steel wheels shed weight

Accuride has unveiled new versions of its two- and five-hand-hole Accu-Lite 22.5x8.25 steel wheels, each of which are three pounds lighter than their predecessors and come with a five-year warranties for the standard Steel Armor coating.

The five-hand-hole version –- the 51487 -- is the first 65-pound steel wheel for commercial vehicles, the company adds. The two-hand-hold version of the 51408 weighs in at 67 pounds.

Buyers also have the option of ordering the wheels with EverSteel, which comes with a standard eight-year warranty against corrosion.

“With the same great benefits of reduced weight, additional payload and increased ROI, Accuride offers advanced steel wheel technology with extended warranties that provides lasting value unmatched in the industry,” says Rick Dauch, Accuride president. In addition, their lighter weight helps offset the additional weight of emissions-control equipment.”

Both wheels are available in April and can be ordered in white, black or gray. They will be produced at the company’s wheel plants in Henderson, Kentucky and Monterrey, Mexico.