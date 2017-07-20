Steve Hoeft named COO of GCR Tires & Service

NASHVILLE, TENN – The commercial tires and service arm of Bridgestone Americas Inc., GCR Tires & Service, has a new Chief Operating Officer.

Based out of the company’s Nashville, Tennessee office, Steve Hoeft will lead the operations function of GCR, driving standardization, process improvement and systems leadership for GCR’s North American stores.

GCR President John Vasuta said in a release he is confident Hoeft will bring strong leadership skills to the position.

“Steve’s leadership will ensure we are delivering a consistent, high-quality customer service experience across all of our store locations,” he said.

Hoeft joins GCR from a consulting background with Execution Specialists Group, as well as, a prior position as a senior vice-president and general manager of U.S. operations and product development with Brinks. Hoeft also served as the vice president of commercial operations and market growth strategy, regional vice president of operations and vice president of sales and national accounts.

Hoeft has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cleary University and an MBA from the University of Michigan.