Streamlined border among NAFTA wish list

WASHINGTON D.C. – The U.S. is looking to automate and streamline customs and border procedures among a list of objectives that it has for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The negotiation objectives were released on July 17 by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

The 18-page document asks for “automation of import, export, and transit processes” as well as “reduced import, export, and transit forms, documents, and formalities [and] enhanced harmonization of customs data requirements” for goods crossing the border.

The U.S. was widely expected to ask for restrictions on both Canadian softwood lumber and dairy exports. While neither are mentioned specifically in the summary, there are provisions surrounding food safety and plant and animal health, and a call for solving “unwarranted barriers that block the export of U.S. food and agricultural products.”

The document also contains broad language surrounding the transparency of laws and border regulations, along with autonomy for each NAFTA member in determining and enforcing its own laws and regulations.

The U.S. is also seeking to change the way disputes are resolved.

NAFTA renegotiations are set to begin as early as August 17.