Survey links productivity gains to in-house maintenance

COLUMBUS, OH – A survey conducted by CK Commercial Vehicle Research has found that fleets with up-to-date maintenance capabilities can improve productivity by taking on additional maintenance work in-house.

The Fleet Productivity Gains and Losses Study recently conducted by CK Commercial Vehicle Research identified areas where trucking fleets can improve productivity and revealed areas where productivity is lost. According to the survey, more than a third of the fleets surveyed said they gained an average of 14% by doing more maintenance in-house.

The study also found there are other areas where fleets have gained productivity over the past two or three years include improved vehicle performance, more communication through telematics, more automated manual transmissions, shop management programs, additional training and the increased use of automatic tire inflation systems. Fleets also indicated major reasons for lost productivity include emission and after treatment issues and the increased vehicle maintenance required to maintain the systems.

Fleet respondents also reported loss of productivity due to regulations like Hours of Service (HOS) and the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate.

In addition to gathering data regarding fleet productivity, the survey also compiled fleet opinion on the best technologies and how Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and shippers and receivers can help carriers in achieving their goals and identify major reasons for downtime.

The survey data was collected from 57 small, medium and large fleets and was conducted in April.