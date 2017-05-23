Tailwind Software integrates with Quickbooks

Tailwind Transportation Software is now integrating its Transportation Management System software (TMS) with QuickBooks Online.

Tailwind’s trucking and freight broker software is used to manage customers, dispatch loads, send invoices, and make payments to drivers -- as well as tracking the dollars associated with each order and dispatch, and the details of each freight transaction.

Quickbooks Online is itself one of the most popular accounting systems for trucking companies and freight brokers, Tailwind says. Together, it combines accounting, administration and operations support.