TBEI’s Tina Albright elected to NTEA board of trustees

LAKE CRYSTAL, MN – Truck Bodies & Equipment International (TBEI) has announced the election of Tina Albright, vice-president of human relations of TBEI, to the NTEA board of trustees.

The announcement was made at the President’s Breakfast and NTEA Annual Meeting held in conjunction with the Work Truck Show 2017.

“I am proud to have served in the work truck industry for over 20 years, and I look forward to serving on the board of trustees on behalf of TBEI,” said Albright. “There is a great concern with the lack of millennials joining the skilled trade industry. We must find ways to partner with community colleges and high schools to address the needs of the work truck industry, and I hope that through my time on the board I can help lead the NTEA to tackle this workforce challenge.”

Joining TBEI in 1995, Albright worked for 10 years at Rugby Manufacturing in production management, sales and marketing, and HR (Human Resources). Currently, Albright is responsible for coordinating TBEI HR policies and programs in addition to managing the company’s health, safety and welfare plans.

Albright played a crucial role in helping TBEI approach the modern channels of employee management like changing health care standards, recruiting, and developing the next generation of leaders.

“As a member for almost 50 years, TBEI is a proud supporter of the work the NTEA does for the industry,” said Bob Fines, president of TBEI. “Tina worked both in the plant and in sales before moving to her role as VP of human relations — this allows her to bring a unique perspective that covers the customer, the plant floor and the board room. She will be a great addition to the NTEA board of trustees.”