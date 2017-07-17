TDG regulations updated

TORONTO, ON – Canada has published changes to Transportation of Dangerous Goods regulations, more closely aligning them with standards set by the U.S. and the United Nations.

Published in Canada Gazette Part 2 on July 12, carriers need to comply within six months. Until then, there is the choice of complying with old and new regulations.

According to the Canadian Trucking Alliance, some of the highlights include:

New safety marks Class 9, Lithium Batteries to harmonize with the UN standards;

New Canadian labeling requirements for dangerous goods that are toxic by inhalation to align them more closely with the requirements in the U.S. 49 CFR. Instead of the words “toxic by inhalation” or “toxic — inhalation hazard”, the regulations now require the words “inhalation hazard” to be displayed on the means of containment as is required in the United States. The location of the markings on the means of containment and minimum size requirements for the letters are also aligned with those in the United States;

Introduction of ambulatory referencing of CSA technical standards that are incorporated in the Transportation Dangerous Goods regulations, allowing for the most recent versions of these documents to be used;

Updated standards for certain intermediate bulk containers and a time limit on the use of others.

A full version of the amendments and explanatory text are at http://www.gazette.gc.ca/rp-pr/p2/2017/2017-07-12/html/sor-dors137-eng.php