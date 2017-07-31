Teamsters: Pearson strike may delay cargo

TORONTO, ON. – Twelve charter and cargo airlines using Swissport ground crew are facing possible disruptions due to a strike in its fourth day at Pearson International Airport.

More than 700 workers employed by Swissport and represented by Teamsters Local Union 419 walked off the job July 27 after contract negotiations broke down.

Swissport handles baggage, cargo, cabin cleaning, aircraft towing, and flight operations for 45 airlines, including UPS Canada, Nolinor Aviation, and Cathay Pacific Cargo.

In a statement Monday UPS Canada said it’s business as usual for customers in the Greater Toronto Area, as all logistics for the company include contingency plans for situations like this.

UPS Canada’s ordinary routine includes using John C. Munro airport in Hamilton. However, the company says it will not be re-routing cargo destined for Pearson to that airport.

Harjinder Badial, vice-president of Teamsters Local Union 419, said the union spent weeks trying to avoid a strike, which may include lost luggage or cargo, significant delays, and cancelled flights.

“We tried our best to reach an acceptable agreement with the company. Swissport just wasn’t interested,” he said. “Sadly, the company is insisting on forcing a bad deal on workers.”

Badial says the contract offered by Swissport included a three-year wage freeze for workers, and concerns about benefits and changes in work schedules.

Local 419 says hundreds of temporary summer workers hired by Swissport in the weeks before the strike are “strikebreakers” who are crossing picket lines and continuing to work until a deal is reached between the two sides.

Drivers and other workers for both UPS Canada and Purolator are also represented by the Teamsters through a different local, Teamsters Local Union 938. As of press time, there was no statement from that local about whether workers would cross the picket line at Pearson to get cargo and deliveries.