Teamsters threaten CN strike action

MONTREAL, QC – CN could “provoke” a strike at 4 am on Tuesday, May 30, after serving notice that it will unilaterally impose changes to the collective agreement that covers 3,000 conductors, trainmen and yardmen, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says.

The railway is looking for a series of efficiencies in the negotiations, but Teamsters point to the $3 billion in annual profits realized since the last collective agreement.

"We're concerned not only for our members' wellbeing, but for shippers, consumers and the economy as well," said union president Doug Finnson.

“By provoking a strike that would ultimately be resolved through binding arbitration, the company may achieve gains that could not have otherwise been made by bargaining in good faith,” the union says in a statement issued this morning.

Mike Cory, executive vice president and Chief Operating Officer of CN, said: "We continue to negotiate in good faith with the assistance of a federally appointed mediator in order to reach a fair agreement before the strike deadline. We are also offering to resolve our differences through binding arbitration with a neutral arbitrator. We remain optimistic that we can reach an agreement without a labour disruption."

"We're doing everything we can to avoid a strike, and Teamster members expect the same from management," said Roland Hackl, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference vice president and lead negotiator. "The company will try to paint themselves as victims, when in reality, they're likely to provoke a strike for the sole purpose of having an arbitrator possibly grant concessions."

Talks continue in front of federal mediators.