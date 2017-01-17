Teamsters vote for strike action at Purolator

MISSISSAUGA—Purolator employees who are members of the Teamsters voted 97.4% in favor strike action this week but management at the Canada-Post-owned carrier says the company and union have a relationship stretching back 30 years with no strikes and both sides are hoping to avoid one this time, too.

“While our current collective agreement expired on December 31 of 2016, we are presently in negotiations for a renewed collective agreement," said Purolator’s Karen White-Boswell, Director, Corporate Communications. "Purolator has had a national relationship with the Teamsters for almost 30 years without ever having a labor disruption.

“At this time Purolator’s unionized members of Teamsters Canada have held a strike vote and have given a strike mandate to their union leadership. This is a normal part of the collective bargaining process, and the Purolator team remains focused and committed to continuing normal operations as we proceed with negotiations.”

No strike deadline has been set.

Meanwhile, Teamster negotiating committee chairman Gary Kitchen and national president Francois Laporte issued the following statement to their members: “We started this process trying to find common ground with Purolator. We remain committed to negotiating in fairness and good faith, and this vote makes it clear that we expect the same from the company. Hopefully negotiations will resume in the near future.”

At issue, according to the union: Contracting routes to non-union carriers outside a 50-km radius of a depot; changing the pension plan from defined benefit to defined contribution; and putting an end, the union says, to retirement bonuses.