Teletrac Navman launches ELD solution

GLENVIEW, IL – Teletrac Navman has announced the launch of its new Electronic Logging Device (ELD) solution called DIRECTOR, which meets all current technical requirements of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) ELD mandate. The in-cab ELD component of DIRECTOR, Teletrac Navman DRIVE, is also part of the FMCSA list of registered ELDs.

As part of the company’s ELD guarantee, DIRECTOR HOS customers will not be required to pay for firmware or software updates in accordance to ELD and any other compliant adjustments.

“Fleets and trucking operations face great uncertainty with today’s changing business environment, competitive pressures and regulations. To allay those concerns, Teletrac Navman built DIRECTOR ELD, leveraging proven Hours of Service (HOS) capabilities that have been widely adopted by fleets small and large for more than 10 years,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, president of Teletrac Navman.

For dispatch and management, DIRECTOR provides a single overall view of real-time HOS statuses for each driver as well as early identification of potential violations. In addition, DIRECTOR offers a range of telematics capabilities including vehicle analytics, driver behaviour monitoring, enhanced geofencing, custom reporting and dashboards. The solution also offers third party integrations to help carriers cut down operational costs and develop a more efficient, safe and connected fleet.

On the driver’s side of things, Teletrac Navman DRIVE provides drivers with a suite of applications integrated into the in-cab Garmin device. Audible alerts and post-trip feedback reports help drivers avoid HOS violations. Teletrac Navman DRIVE also features advanced in-vehicle navigation with truck routing, two-way messaging and electronic Driver-Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR) to make drivers’ jobs easier.

“The future of fleet management is technology-centric. Carriers that don’t get on board will be left behind,” said Sid Nair, senior director of Transport & Compliance U.S. for Teletrac Navman. “ELD is one part of this hyperconnected future, and carriers need to figure out how to make the technology changes acceptable, adoptable and actionable across the business. We’re here to help.”