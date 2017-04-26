Tepper Holdings names BR Smith president, VP

WOODBRIDGE, ON – Tepper Holdings has announced Larry Cormier will take on the role of president and Chief Operating Officer for BR Smith. Cormier will be based at the company’s headquarters in Woodbridge, Ontario.

Holding multiple vice-president and president positions with companies like Aim Integrated, Apex Motor Express, Challenger and Fastrax, Cormier is known for his involvement in introducing new trucking initiatives, restructuring, mergers and implementing profitable growth strategies.

“I’m excited about running an asset-based carrier again, especially one that has made such an undeniable mark on the industry,” said Cormier. “As part of the Fastfrate Group of Companies, I believe I can play on their well-established Canadian network to take BR Smith on a journey of expansion and heightened service to our customers.”

In his new position, Cormier will report directly to Fastfrate president and Chief Operating Officer Manny Calandrino.

“Larry Cormier came highly recommended and has experience in LTL, Truckload, Logistics and Dedicated trucking management,” said Calandrino. “With an extensive background in sales, marketing and operations, he was the perfect candidate to head up the revitalization and expansion of this historic trucking icon in our industry.”

In addition, 23-year veteran of the Fastfrate Group, George Bichara, was also appointed vice-president of Commercial Development for BR Smith. Bichara was formally vice-president of Special Projects for Fastfrate.

“George has been a significant part of our success for over two decades. I believe his new role at BR Smith will continue to shape our growth and performance,” said Ron Tepper, Chief Executive Officer of Tepper Holdings. “Along with the new management at BR Smith, the company has the financial resources of THI and the extended management, equipment and facility resources of Fastfrate at their full disposal. Our objective for BR Smith and our other companies is to greatly expand our presence and efficiency in both domestic and U.S. markets.”