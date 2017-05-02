Texas locations top U.S. truck stop rankings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA – Makers of the Trucker Path app have identified their Top 100 truck stops in the U.S. for 2017. And Texas locations led the way with nine on the overall list and three in the Top 15.

For the second year in a row, Texas led all states with the most truck stops in the top 100. Texas had nine finish in the 100 and three in the top 15.

Facilities on the list are rated on customer service and features such as available truck parking, quality of food options, cleanliness, diesel prices as well as amenities including showers, laundry, repair services, ATMs, WiFi, and more.

Trucker Path itself is used by more than 500,000 drivers, and the users review and rate more than 6,000 truck stops and travel centers.

Top 10 Truck Stops Overall

Chevron - New Fairview, TX Creek Travel Plaza - Atmore, AL Karde’s 151 - Monticello, IA Gore’s Travel Plaza Roady’s - Seiling, OK Association of Christian Truckers - Brownstown, IL BJs Travel Center - New Madrid, MO Love’s Ozark $566 - Ozark, AL Hixton Travel Plaza - Hixton, WI Love’s Bevier #621 - Bevier, MO Kwik Trip Travel Center - Austin, MN

Top 10 Major Chain Truck Stops

Chevron - New Fairview, TX Love’s Ozard #566 - Ozark, AL Love’s Bevier #621 - Bevier, MO Pilot Travel Center #457 - Beaver Dam, OH Center Point Travel Plaza - Center Point, IA Pilot Travel Center #2 - Austinburg, OH Love’s Guthrie #604 - Guthrie, OK Pilot Travel Center #233 - Oakland, OR I-40 Travel Center - Ozark, AR Ayerco #44 Rocket Plaza - Hannibal, MO

Top 10 Independent Truck Stops