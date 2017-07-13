CX North America is offering extra visibility into freight operations by unveiling its Freight Vision Mobile App – more informally known as the “4 am app”.

The mobile tool came about because managers didn’t have a way to tap into the system version of Freight Vision when off site.

While it doesn’t allow new deliveries to be scheduled, the app does deliver information related exclusively to drivers and shipments already in the Freight Vision system. Key functions include orders in progress, order details, routes and current locations, a messenger, a search of live capacity, and search results.

The app is available through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.